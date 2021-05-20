TCN restores power in Kaduna as NLC suspends strike

TCN restores power in Kaduna as NLC suspends strike

Thursday, May 20, 2021 8:17 am


Electricity installations

By Constance Athekame

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has restored power supply on most of its 33KVA feeders and that the Kaduna Distribution Company (KAEDCO) had indicated readiness to pick supply.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

It would be recalled that the TCN said that the industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna State, resulted in the interruption of bulk electricity supply in the state

Mbah listed the 33kV feeders which TCN had restored power to include Mogadishu, Abakwa, Nigerian Airforce Base, Ungwa Dosa, Turunku, Arewa,  Airport ,  Kinkinau , Narayi and Independence  feeders.

She said that the Jaji and Rigasa feeders had also been energised while Olam, PAN and UNTL are about to be energised.

“The Waterworks feeder was energised but tripped as a result of fault.

“TCN will continue to gradually restore supply on the other feeders as soon as KAEDCO indicates readiness to take supply,” she said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Gerhard Schroeder and wife, Kim So-yeon. 44 mins ago

    Court orders ex-German leader to compensate wife’s ex-husband for derailing marriage
    Governor Kayode Fayemi: Chairman, NGF 57 mins ago

    El-Rufai Committee Governors’ Forum members: Why subsidy on petrol price must go now
    Silhouette of gunmen, kidnappers and bandits. Gunmen kill one, abduct four in Kaduna church 2 hours ago

    Militants kill 15 people at baptism in Burkina Faso
    FILE; A Gaza Strip tunnel leading from the Palestinian enclave into Israel 2 hours ago

    Israeli army ‘neutralises’ Hamas tunnel system in Gaza
    Governor Seyi Makinde 2 hours ago

    LG Poll: Oyo APC drags Makinde, OYSIEC to court
    3 hours ago

    Thoughtlessness in Open Grazing
    3 hours ago

    Nigeria Slipping into Anarchy: What Buhari Should Do
    Joe Biden: urges deescalation of Israeli/Palestinian conflict 11 hours ago

    Gaza conflict: Biden tells Netanyahu he expects “a significant de-escalation”