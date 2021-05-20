Video: Father of baby faults Kaduna government, says oxygen not removed from her mouth

Thursday, May 20, 2021 3:43 pm


Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Three nurses were caught in the conflict between the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Kaduna State Government over the sack of civil servants in the state.

One of the Kaduna government’s justifications for the weeding exercise was that some nurses at Barau Dikko Hospital disconnected a child’s oxygen supply to join the NLC-led protest. In other words, the El-Rufai administration claimed on Tuesday that it had “forwarded names of three nurses involved in the purported oxygen mask removal to the Ministry of Justice.”

However, the father of the baby in question told NTA that the baby was hale and hearty. In his words:
“Even then, the oxygen was not in her mouth because they said she was stable at that moment. We were the ones that emphasised that we have to carry our baby to another hospital.”

-Watch the video here

One of the nurses, according to reports, had to press it on the hospital engineers not to switch off the generator when the oxygen mask was fixed on the baby overnight. And by the time the parents wanted to take the baby to another hospital, the following day, she had stabilized.

