Why I stabbed my husband to death for impregnating another woman – Fourth wife

By Nehru Odeh

A 47-year- old woman who happens to be her husband’s fourth wife, Olanshile Nasirudeen, stabbed him to death on Wednesday for impregnating another woman. The duo were co-butchers at an abbatoir in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

According to what the Ogun State Police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told Daily Post, an argument ensued when Olanshile saw the woman recently impregnated by her husband and started questioning her why she had an affair with him.

In the course of the argument, Oyeyemi said, “she picked a knife and stabbed the deceased at the back joint of his left leg, thereby, cutting one of his veins. The man was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid, and later transferred to Ijebu-Ode General Hospital where he eventually gave up the ghost due to excessive bleeding.”

The suspect fled after stabbing her husband. But she was later arrested when the DPO of Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami, and his men trailed her to a hideout at Mobalufon area of Ijebu-Ode.

Oyeyemi also said on interrogation the suspect “claimed that it was her husband who first slapped her simply because she asked his new wife her mission at her market stand.

“The corpse of the deceased has been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites after the autopsy had been conducted on it,” Oyeyemi stated.

Oyeyemi also said the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation and prosecution