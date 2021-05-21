Anxiety over 92-year-old traditional ruler abducted in Rivers

By Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

There are apprehensions about the safety and health of the 92- year – old traditional ruler of Ayama Ekede Town in Andoni local government Council area of Rivers State, His Royal Highness, King Bibama Ekpirikpo who was abducted at gunpoint five days ago.

The traditional ruler has been kept incommunicado by his abductors since he was forcefully taken away, his son, Prince Jonathan Ekpirikpo told journalists while expressing the fear about the well being of the traditional ruler, who he noted was not only old and frail, but is on medication.

Ekpirikpo said he hopes that his beloved father would not be allowed to die in captivity as he was without his routine drugs.

Expressing the same concern, Chairman of the Ayama Ekede Community Development Committee, Wari Wari appealed to the abductors of the aged royal father to release him unconditionally.

The State Police Command has not issued any official statement on the abduction of the traditional ruler since he was forcefully taken away.

Recall that the Paramount ruler of Ikuru Community HRM King Aaron Miller Ikuru who is also the Chairman of Andoni Local Government Traditional Rulers Council was Kidnapped by gunmen who invaded his palace and abducted him. He was released after five weeks in captivity on Sunday March 28.

About two weeks after he was released, a video clip where the Paramount ruler was knelling down in between two masked armed men and was was compelled to read a prepared statement surfaced online.

King Aaron Ikuru read out where the gunmen threatened that if the chiefs and elders, top politicians and opinion leaders in Andoni to quickly convoke stakeholders meeting to make peace with the youths.