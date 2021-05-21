Anxiety over 92-year-old traditional ruler abducted in Rivers

Anxiety over 92-year-old traditional ruler abducted in Rivers

Friday, May 21, 2021 11:07 pm


Abducted 92 years old traditional ruler of Ayama Ekede Town of Andoni local government Council area of Rivers State, His Royal Highness, King Bibama Ekpirikpo.

Abducted 92 years old traditional ruler of Ayama Ekede town of Andoni local government Council area of Rivers State, His Royal Highness, King Bibama Ekpirikpo.

By Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt
There are apprehensions about the safety and health of the 92- year – old traditional ruler of Ayama Ekede Town in Andoni local government Council area of Rivers State, His Royal Highness, King Bibama Ekpirikpo who was abducted at gunpoint five days ago.
The traditional ruler has been kept incommunicado by his abductors since he was forcefully taken away, his son, Prince Jonathan Ekpirikpo told journalists while expressing the fear about the well being of the traditional ruler, who he noted was not only old and frail, but is on medication.
Ekpirikpo said he hopes that his beloved father would not be allowed to die in captivity as he was without his routine drugs.
Expressing the same concern, Chairman of the Ayama Ekede Community Development Committee, Wari  Wari appealed to the abductors of the aged royal father to release him unconditionally.
The State Police Command has not issued any official statement on the abduction of the traditional ruler since he was forcefully taken away.
Recall that the Paramount ruler of Ikuru Community HRM King Aaron Miller Ikuru who is also the Chairman of Andoni Local Government Traditional Rulers Council was Kidnapped by gunmen who invaded his palace and abducted him. He was released after five weeks in captivity on Sunday March 28.
About two weeks after he was released, a video clip where the Paramount ruler was knelling down in between two masked armed men and was  was compelled to read a prepared statement surfaced online.
King Aaron Ikuru read out where the gunmen threatened that if the chiefs and elders, top politicians and opinion leaders in Andoni to quickly convoke stakeholders meeting to make peace with the youths.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    Those who died with General Attahiru: Time to ground the plane brand
    General Attahiru: Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff 39 mins ago

    NAF plane crash: Names of other officers, crew members who died alongside Attahiru revealed
    Lt- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staf 1 hour ago

    CDS Irabor mourns late Attahiru, others, orders investigation
    President Buhari decorating the late Attahiru soon after he was appointed the COAS earlier this year 1 hour ago

    Buhari expresses shock, sorrow over Lt. Gen. Attahiru, others’ death
    General Attahiru: Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff 1 hour ago

    Army confirms death of COAS Attahiru, 10 others
    Governor Godwin Obaseki: a faction of PDP loyal to him emerging in Edo 1 hour ago

    Obaseki faction emerging in Edo PDP
    Former Rivers APC-Chairman, Dr.-Davies-Ibiamu-Ikanya: to defect to PDP 3 hours ago

    Ex-Rivers APC Chair, others to defect to PDP in grand style
    Lt- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staf 4 hours ago

    Just in: COAS Attahiru, aides perish in plane crash