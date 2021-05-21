Ban on open grazing: Miyetti Allah soft pedals on ranching

Richard Elesho

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN has supported the call for the modernisation of grazing system in Nigeria from open grazing to ranching, as recently canvassed by Governors of the seventeen southern states.

The National Patron of the association Senator Walil Jibrin gave the endorsement in Kaduna on Thursday at a press conference.

Daily Trust reports that he gave other reasons why the transformation is imperative, urging his fellow herders to key into the initiative.

“We must note that land in Nigeria is being owned by individuals, Federal, and State Governments. As a full-blooded Fulani Man, Sarkin Fulani, and Patron Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), and concerned Fulani Leader in Nigeria, I have a free mind on anyone recommending a ban on open grazing, free movement of herders, and cattle in Nigeria because the practice is getting outdated and it is necessary for Nigeria, especially the Fulani race to study critically the traditional open grazing believing that the 21st century may never accommodate it.

“When you look at the practice of open grazing in Nigeria compared with what is happening Internationally, Nigeria can never continue with traditional open grazing practice. In order to effect a change, the Fulani elites should be bold enough to come out with alternatives to open grazing and advise the Fulanis in Nigeria accordingly. Most importantly the various Fulani Associations with Membership up to 50 must come together and talk with one voice on this tradition of open grazing and not necessarily allow any group to come out to do it for them.

“The Federal and State Governments should come to the rescue by providing Grazing reserve centres equipped with Hospitals, Nomadic Schools, Electricity, Bore Holes, Cattle Markets with Modern Slaughtering Centres, Open Market to our Fulani Women to enable them to remain in one place to sell milk instead of their house to house roaming about exposing our rich Culture and Religion,” he said.

Jibrin also opposed criticism that trailed the decision of governors on grazing ban, saying they deserved to be praised for taking such a bold step.

“I have fully observed the feeling of many groups and individuals in Nigeria about open grazing. There is so much condemnation from Nigerian Governors, Northern Governors, Southern Governors etc. These groups and individuals should never be condemned and must be praised for their bold comments trying to modernize and improve cattle rearing in Nigeria. Another reason why we should shun away from open grazing is the way old methods of settlements of crises between Herdsmen and Farmers have been abandoned.

“The role of traditional rulers especially village heads, district heads are daily being neglected by both Herdsmen and Farmers leaving it on the hands of the Police, Courts and other Law abiding agencies. Because of poverty and lack of full education some Fulani children are involved in some unholy acts which will surely be remedied by provision of Grazing reserves.

“May I seize this opportunity to congratulate all the Governors for the bold steps they are taking to curb the menace of open grazing, kidnapping and banditry; in the S/W the recent action by the Governor of Oyo State, Chief Makinde is very commendable and I also commend him for shunning away the call asking all Hausas and Fulanis to leave the SouthWest. I also condemn any call from the North that all Hausas and Fulani should leave the South West.

“Nigeria must remain one entity and one Nigeria as against what is happening now. We should rely more on dialogue and mediation with herders, Fulani Leaders, Traditional rulers and our Governors in order to end this feud. Our Traditional Rulers must also be encouraged to participate in dialogue between Fulani Herdsmen and Farmers for now the traditional rulers are kept off from handling of Herdsmen and Farmers problems,” he said.