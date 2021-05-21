Buhari expresses shock, sorrow over Lt. Gen. Attahiru, others’ death

Buhari expresses shock, sorrow over Lt. Gen. Attahiru, others' death

Friday, May 21, 2021 11:33 pm


President Buhari decorating the late Attahiru soon after he was appointed the COAS earlier this year

President Buhari decorating the late Attahiru soon after he was appointed the COAS earlier this year

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the air crash that claimed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers.

In a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, the president condoled with families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general.

He described them as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”

While praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the president said the crash “is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.”

He pledged that the departed would not die in vain.

Late Attahiru, born on Aug. 10, 1966 in Doka, Kaduna North Local Government Area, Kaduna State, graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy and was appointed Chief of Army Staff on Jan. 26

