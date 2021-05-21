Ex-Rivers APC Chair, others to defect to PDP in grand style

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Former Chairman of the Rivers chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Davies Ibiamu Ikanya has dumped the party and is set to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in grand style

This was announced by the State Chairman of the PDP, Amb. Desmond Akawor on behalf of the Party, in a statement issued by Tambari Sydney Gbara, the party’s state publicity secretary on Friday.

Aside Ikanya, other chieftains of APC that will also defect to PDP are Igo Aguma, former Acting . Chairman of APC; Chief Ogbogbo Nnamdi, Former APC LGA Leader and Isobo Jack, former caretaker chairman of Asari-Toru local government area.

Others are Wisdom Wakama, Alpine Whyte, Alamese Martins-Yellow, Ilamabo Mirilla, Faaye Franklin and Paul Nwankwoala, former APC State Legal Adviser.

Our correspondent learnt that the Rivers chapter of PDP will celebrate the entrants of the APC chieftains into its fold because of the caliber of those defecting and as a response to defection of some of its members to the opposition party.

It was learnt that Governor Nyesom Wike will be in attendance at a ceremony by PDP to receive the ex-PDP chieftains into its fold.

It would be recalled that just last week the Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and other APC had organised a grand reception to receive some chieftains of PDP who defected to APC at the party’s secretariat on Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway