Just in: COAS Attahiru, aides perish in plane crash

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, has died in an air crash while on an official trip to Kaduna.

The Nigerian Air Force had reported the crash of one of its aircraft early Friday, but did not give indication of casualties

But PRNigeria reported that Attahiru died alongside his aides in the plane crash.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, in a statement on Friday, 21 May, tweeted:

“An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon.”