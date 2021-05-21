Lebanese detained over alleged defilement of 11 minors in Jos

Lebanese detained over alleged defilement of 11 minors in Jos

Friday, May 21, 2021 9:41 am


NAPTIP

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has detained a Lebanese national accused of  defiling minors in Plateau capital, Jos.

The suspect, who was identified as Kfouri Suleiman (AKA Simo), is 61-year-old and had lived in Jos for 38 years.

A NAPTIP statement on Thursday in Abuja alleged that the suspect was using the heinous crime for pornographic activities.

The statement said that the suspect was at present being interrogated by NAPTIP operatives at the agency headquarters office in Abuja after he was handed over by the police.

The statement recalled that NAPTIP Director-General, Mrs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, had on Tuesday, May 18, dispatched a team of the agency`s investigators to Jos when the news broke out that the Lebanese had allegedly defiled 11 young girls.

The statement quoted Sulaiman-Ibrahim as saying that the suspect was brought to Abuja in order to enhance full investigation into the matter.

“I want to assure the parents of the victims and stakeholders that the matter will be handled with the desired attention in order to ensure that justice is adequately served.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the Police in Plateau State and members of the Civil Society Organisation which provided the necessary intelligence and cooperation that led to the arrest of the suspect”, the statement quoted her as saying.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Joe Biden: 37 mins ago

    Biden hails Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel, Hamas
    Agric Minister, Sabo Nanono 1 hour ago

    Why we are constructing mosque in Borno – Agric. ministry
    EFCC Executive Chairman, Abdulrashed Bawa, 1 hour ago

    We recovered N1 billion from a civil servant – EFCC
    Jibrin: supports ranching initiative 1 hour ago

    Ban on open grazing: Miyetti Allah soft pedals on ranching
    3 hours ago

    NNPC Spokesman, Obateru, Bags NIPR Fellowship
    4 hours ago

    Youths Minister, Dare, offers scholarship to indigent UNIBEN student labourer
    10 hours ago

    Saving the Postcolony: Our Gods to the Rescue
    11 hours ago

    How BoI showed strength and resilience in 2020 headwinds – Chairman