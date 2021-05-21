OSSAP-SDGs describes report of alleged query by presidency as fake news

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals has denied reports in some online publications alleging that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has been queried over petitions sent to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“We wish to state categorically that the allegation as contained in a poorly written story, smacks of attempt at blackmail which ordinarily is not worth responding to as it is bereft of any form of fact whatsoever.

“But for the sake of the general public, we wish to state empathically that the leadership of the OSSAP SDGs or indeed, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs was not at any time queried or invited by any constituted authority as insinuated in the publication.

“The Office of The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals has continued to remain transparent and open in all its official dealings and in the discharge of its duties as provided for in its mandate.

“There is therefore no iota of truth in the publication which is nothing, but malicious attempt at blackmail and smear the image of the Office and the Presidential Adviser.

“We urge members of the public to ignore the report which is only a figment of the imagination of the writer,” Rotimi Ajayi, Head Communications OSSAP-SDGs said in a statement.