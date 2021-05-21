We recovered N1 billion from a civil servant – EFCC

Friday, May 21, 2021 9:08 am


EFCC Executive Chairman, Abdulrashed Bawa,

Richard Elesho

The ongoing Senate Committee on Finance’s investigation of Internally Generated Revenue, IGR of government agencies has brought out a shocking revelation that, the sum of one billion naira was found in an account belonging to a civil servant, last week.

This was made known by Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC during an appearance before the committee on Thursday, who added that the money was recovered by the agency.

There was, however, no mention of the name of the individual civil servant, according to Daily Trust.

“There are a lot of leakages we need to block; it is not about generating revenue. We have recovered over a billion sitting in an account from a civil servant last week,” Bawa told the Senate panel.

He, however, applauded the committee for its investigations, saying “After observing the proceedings and the process of investigation of the committee, I am happy with what is happening here. It is a good development that the committee is working towards blocking revenue leakages.

“At this point in the nation’s history, it is not only about generating revenue but also blocking leakages of revenue generated and still being generated by all these agencies of government,” he said.

Bawa said the EFCC would be willing to get the report of the committee upon completion of the investigation for further action

