Youths Minister, Dare, offers scholarship to indigent UNIBEN student labourer

Youths Minister, Dare, offers scholarship to indigent UNIBEN student labourer

Friday, May 21, 2021 6:42 am


Jennifer Efemonghe. Photo credit: BBC

 

Fortune has smiled on a young Nigerian student, Jennifer Efemonghe, as she has been awarded scholarship by the DAD Foundation, funded by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

After the captivating BBC interview with Efemonghe showcasing how she carries cement at sites to be able to meet her needs, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development had requested the public and BBC to avail him the contact details of the 20-year old with the intent to offering her a lifeline to support her education.

Following the establishment of contact with her, the Minister decided to grant a full scholarship to the young banking and finance student under the DAD Foundation set up in memorial of his late father.

Jennifer who hails from Edo State is currently a 200- level student at University of Benin (UNIBEN).
Prior to the Minister’s lifeline, Jennifer worked to raise money for her education and upkeep by carrying cement at construction sites.

Moved by her hardwork and zeal to earn education and a decent living, the Minister has committed to paying both her tuition and accommodation bills till she completes her University education in three years’ time.

He appealed to the 20- year old to be a good role model and worthy representative of the youth by achieving academic excellence.

The Minister admonished her not to return to the menial cement carrying job, but rather to concentrate on her studies to emerge with oustanding results.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 hours ago

    Saving the Postcolony: Our Gods to the Rescue
    7 hours ago

    How BoI showed strength and resilience in 2020 headwinds – Chairman
    Nigerian Policemen: Police and other security operatives kill 2 gunmen in Imo 8 hours ago

    Police launch investigation into Ogun gas explosions
    8 hours ago

    WASU Lauds Dangote on Employment Generation
    Gov. Ayade of Cross River State: defects to APC 8 hours ago

    Ayade’s defection: PDP sends message to members in Cross Rivers
    Israel-explosion-in-Gaza 8 hours ago

    Gaza: Israel and Hamas announce cease fire
    8 hours ago

    FG constitute 10- man Committee on NLC, Kaduna govt face-off
    8 hours ago

    Presidency approves verification of Niger Delta amnesty beneficiaries