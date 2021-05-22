Adeboye commends Kogi Gov. on Covid-19, religious harmony

Saturday, May 22, 2021 10:58 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello welcoming Pastor E.A Adeboye to Lokoja on Saturday

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Respected Septuagenarian and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has commended Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over his handling of the coronavirus disease pandemic, describing him as a man of faith.

Adeboye gave the commendation on Saturday during courtesy visit to the Governor in Lokoja, the State capital.

“We have heard and seen your show of faith in God particularly in dealing with the Corona Virus. It takes the man of faith to have acted the way you did and we are very very pleased with you. We have also heard the news of how you’ve been relating to people of every faiths to the extend that you built the first chapel in the government house, Lokoja, we are delighted, Sir. I want to assure you that we will keep on praying for you, we will keep on praying for the people of your state and i believe that the Almighty God will answer our prayers for you. Thank you fro granting us audience” Adeboye said.

In his response, Governor Bello noted that the visit of the clergy was a gift and he was delighted to be hosting a father figure who served as a role model to many homes across the country, himself inclusive.

Governor Bello asserted that It was evil of any leader to continually do wrong without recourse to natural justice., adding that in Kogi State under his leadership, considering the circumstances surrounding how he became governor and his election for a second term, the resolve is to do good by providing credible and impacting governance.

He alluded that his administration’s strive to ensure ethnic, religious balance, fighting criminality and other modest achievements were only natural and mandatory obligations expected of leaders bequeathed with the people’s mandate.

