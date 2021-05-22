Attahiru: AIB begins investigation into crash of Air Force plane

Attahiru: AIB begins investigation into crash of Air Force plane

Saturday, May 22, 2021 10:47 pm


General Attahiru, left; the crash site, right and the plane brand in NAF fleet

General Attahiru, left; the crash site, right and the plane brand in NAF fleet

By Yunus Yusuf

The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB -N) has commenced investigation into the the crash which claimed 11 lives including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, on Friday in Kaduna.

The bureau’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday.

Oketunbi said the investigation has commenced as the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the Beechcraft 350 aircraft had been recovered.

“Investigators will download and analyse vital information contained in the recorders at the AIB-N’s world class Flight Safety Laboratory, in Abuja.

“The mandate given to AIB-N is based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two agencies on July 1, 2020 covering areas of mutual assistance,” he said.

Oketunbi said the investigation would be carried out diligently and professionally by its trained investigators.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crash, which occurred on landing, had claimed 11 lives including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, his aides, and the flight crew.

The late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers who died in the plane crash on Friday in Kaduna, were laid to rest at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja on Saturday, with full military honours. (NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (left) and former All Progressives Congress Chairman in Rivers State, Dr. Davies Ikanya during the formal defection of the latter to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Port Harcourt on Saturday. 32 mins ago

    Wike accuses Amaechi of theft of funds from sales of state assets
    1 hour ago

    Adeboye commends Kogi Gov. on Covid-19, religious harmony
    The remains of one of the dead officers being brought out of ambulance 2 hours ago

    Gen. Attahiru, 10 other officers buried amidst tears in Abuja
    The remains of one of the dead officers being brought out of ambulance 4 hours ago

    Death in Service of Army Chief, Attahiru, Others Reflects Depth of Sacrifice – Osinbajo 
    The remains of one of the dead officers being brought out of ambulance 6 hours ago

    Photos: Burial rites for General Attahiru, 10 other plane crash victims
    President Akufo Addo of Ghana 9 hours ago

    EU chooses Ghana as possible manufacturing hub for COVID-19 vaccines
    General Attahiru, left; the crash site, right and the plane brand in NAF fleet 9 hours ago

    Soldiers cordoned – off site of military plane crash in Kaduna
    Baba Ijesha and the legal advice by Lagos Directorate of Public Prosecution 10 hours ago

    Sexual defilement suit: Baba Ijesha disowns ex- Ikeja NBA chairman Ogunlana