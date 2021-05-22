Attahiru: AIB begins investigation into crash of Air Force plane

By Yunus Yusuf

The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB -N) has commenced investigation into the the crash which claimed 11 lives including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, on Friday in Kaduna.

The bureau’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday.

Oketunbi said the investigation has commenced as the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the Beechcraft 350 aircraft had been recovered.

“Investigators will download and analyse vital information contained in the recorders at the AIB-N’s world class Flight Safety Laboratory, in Abuja.

“The mandate given to AIB-N is based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two agencies on July 1, 2020 covering areas of mutual assistance,” he said.

Oketunbi said the investigation would be carried out diligently and professionally by its trained investigators.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crash, which occurred on landing, had claimed 11 lives including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, his aides, and the flight crew.

The late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers who died in the plane crash on Friday in Kaduna, were laid to rest at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja on Saturday, with full military honours. (NAN)