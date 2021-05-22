Death in Service of Army Chief, Attahiru, Others Reflects Depth of Sacrifice – Osinbajo 

Saturday, May 22, 2021 7:48 pm


Getting ready for the final journey

 
*Adds: Their gallantry would always be remembered 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, received the news of the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers in an air crash yesterday with great sadness.

According to Prof Osinbajo “their death while in active service in the defense of our country reflects the depth of sacrifice our military officers, men and women of the other ranks are often prepared to make.”

Below is the full statement of the Vice President:

“I received with great sadness the news of an air crash involving the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers of the Nigerian military yesterday.

Their death while in active service in the defense of our country reflects the depth of sacrifice our military officers, men and women of the other ranks are often prepared to make. We honour the service of the Army Chief and all those involved in this unfortunate accident even as we continue to demonstrate our profound appreciation to all in our military services and in harm’s way. The gallantry of these heroes would always be remembered.

I join the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces to commiserate with families, friends and colleagues of these gallant officers and men who died in the crash. I pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss. May the memories of the departed remain ever blessed.”

 

