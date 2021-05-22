Late COAS Attahiru, 6 others for burial today

Late COAS Attahiru, 6 others for burial today

Saturday, May 22, 2021 10:17 am


General Attahiru, left; the crash site, right and the plane brand in NAF fleet

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Burial proceedings of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Late Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 6 other senior officers has been slated for Saturday in Abuja.

The deceased lost their lives in an air mishap in Kaduna on Friday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said the event would commence at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre, Abuja by 10am respectively.

Yerima said that the interment for the late COAS and 6 other senior officers would take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja by 1pm

