NAF plane crash: Names of other officers, crew members who died alongside Attahiru revealed

The names of other officers and the flight crew who died alongside Chief, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru in the ill-fated NAF aircraft near Kaduna International Airport on Friday has been revealed.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, had in a statement said 10 other officers died in the crash aside the Chief of Army Staff.

The plane was en route Abuja-Kaduna before the crash.

But as was learnt by this magazine, aside Attahiru, six other officers died in the crash. They are Brig Gen MI Abdulkadir , Brig Gen Olayinka, Brig Gen Kuliya, Maj LA Hayat, Maj Hamza and SGT Umar.

The four flight crew members also perished in the crash. Their names are FLT LT TO Asaniyi, FLT LT AA Olufade, SGT Adesina, ACM Oyedepo.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has called for an investigation into the air crash that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others.

He said that the Accident Investigation Board is expected to unravel the immediate and remote cause(s) of the unfortunate air accident.

The Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said that the unfortunate incident occurred after landing at the Kaduna International Airport due to inclement weather.

“The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has therefore directed that an Accident Investigation Board be constituted to unravel the immediate and remote cause(s) of the unfortunate accident.

“As we pray for the repose of the souls of our gallant and committed Chief of Army Staff and other personnel on board with him, the AFN solicits the support and understanding of all Nigerians in the face of this tragic incident.

“We wish to state that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains resolute in combating the security challenges bedeviling our nation.

“The sacrifices of our dearly departed heroes will not be in vain,” he said.

Irabor, however, urges all military personnel and their families to take heart and be condoled on the tragic loss.

He also reassured all Nigerians of the commitment and loyalty of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Constitution and Government in the discharge of its responsibilities. (NAN)