Photos: Burial rites for General Attahiru, 10 other plane crash victims

Photos: Burial rites for General Attahiru, 10 other plane crash victims

Saturday, May 22, 2021 6:36 pm


 

The last rites for Attahiru, 10 others at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja

 

The remains of Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff and 10 others who died when the Air Force Beachcraft 350 aircraft crashed at the Kaduna International Airport were buried today at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja for final interment.

Getting ready for the final journey

Remains of the officers leaving Nations mosque for the cemetery this afternoon.

The funeral rites began when the corpses of Muslims among them were moved to the National Mosque and the Christians, Nigerian Air Force Protestant Church for prayers.

The final trip. Adieu, brave soldiers

Soldiers ready for the interment

The next point of the ceremonies was the National Military Cemetary for an interment ceremony. And this began at about 2.50 pm. First , the life story of Attahiru was read to well wishers. This was followed by observation of a moment of silence and then a 21-gun salute.

The burial site

Sympathisers who attended were: Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and others.

The crash victims:

Lt- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staf

Lt- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff

Brigadier-General Olayinka

Brigadier General Abdulkadir

Brigadier General Abdulrahman Kuliya

Major Hamza

FLt Lt Olufalade

 

FLT Lt Taiwo

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    President Akufo Addo of Ghana 4 hours ago

    EU chooses Ghana as possible manufacturing hub for COVID-19 vaccines
    General Attahiru, left; the crash site, right and the plane brand in NAF fleet 4 hours ago

    Soldiers cordoned – off site of military plane crash in Kaduna
    Baba Ijesha and the legal advice by Lagos Directorate of Public Prosecution 5 hours ago

    Sexual defilement suit: Baba Ijesha disowns ex- Ikeja NBA chairman Ogunlana
    9 hours ago

    ‘We’ll not follow you to APC,’ – C/River federal lawmakers, stakeholders tell Ayade
    Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission: conducting the Oyo LG election 9 hours ago

    Oyo LG Election: Residents defy restriction order, rainfall slows down process
    General Attahiru, left; the crash site, right and the plane brand in NAF fleet 9 hours ago

    Late COAS Attahiru, 6 others for burial today
    Ambassador Sobomabo Jackrich being conferred with chieftaincy title 9 hours ago

    Jackrich accuses Rivers govt. of lack transparency in award of contracts
    Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (right) and the Pro-Chancellor of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Dr. Peter Odili during the 4th Matriculation ceremony of the institution at Elelenwo on Friday. 10 hours ago

    Rivers using scholarships to produce health professionals – Gov. Wike