Photos: Burial rites for General Attahiru, 10 other plane crash victims

The remains of Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff and 10 others who died when the Air Force Beachcraft 350 aircraft crashed at the Kaduna International Airport were buried today at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja for final interment.

The funeral rites began when the corpses of Muslims among them were moved to the National Mosque and the Christians, Nigerian Air Force Protestant Church for prayers.

The next point of the ceremonies was the National Military Cemetary for an interment ceremony. And this began at about 2.50 pm. First , the life story of Attahiru was read to well wishers. This was followed by observation of a moment of silence and then a 21-gun salute.

Sympathisers who attended were: Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and others.

