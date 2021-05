Those who died with General Attahiru: Time to ground the plane brand

Those on Board the Ill-fated Flight:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Entourage

1. LT GEN IBRAHIM ATTAHIRU.

2. BRIG GEN MI ABDULKADIR.

3. BRIG GEN OLAYINKA.

4. BRIG GEN KULIYA.

5. MAJ LA HAYAT.

6. MAJ HAMZA.

7. SGT UMAR.

CREW

8. FLT LT TO ASANIYI.

9. FLT LT AA OLUFADE.

10. SGT ADESINA.

11. ACM OYEDEPO.

The Chief of Army Staff died in a King Air 350 aircraft, according to a H. Ovie and Kenny Awujoola.

They added: “We had four of them :

NAF201

NAF202

NAF203

NAF204

In February 2021, NAF201 crashed in Abuja and killed all eight Airforce men. Now NAF203 has killed everyone onboard. Time to ground NAF202 and NAF204.

Rest in peace, heroes.”