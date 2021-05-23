Buhari mourns Pharaoh Okadigbo

Sunday, May 23, 2021 7:14 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of the former Senate President, the late Chuba Okadigbo on the death of their son, Pharaoh Okadigbo.

The late Pharaoh reportedly died in a car accident on Saturday night, according to sources close to the family.

There was no official statement from the family at the time of filing this report.

But in a statement issued on his behalf by his media adviser on Sunday, the President said it is very sad to lose such a promising young man with so much potentials and passion for youth involvement in the socio-political development of Nigeria.

Buhari noted that the late Pharaoh at an early age keyed into the vision of a better Nigeria not just for the privileged but for all and sundry, which he (the President) shared with the late Chuba, who was his running mate in the 2003 presidential election.

With his death, the President said that the nation will miss a firm believer in the necessity for the people to work in collaboration with governments at all levels to achieve the better society we all wish for.

The President prayed that God Almighty will comfort family, friends and associates, and repose the soul of the departed.

