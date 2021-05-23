I will win Ekiti 2022 governorship election for PDP – Aribisala

He said that he had better chances of winning the election than all the PDP gubernatorial aspirants on the field today, putting all the parameters on the table.

He said that the age, experience, exposure, education, contacts in high places and the pedigree were all to his advantage.

Aribisala also debunked a publication in social media stating that he shelved his ambition for the senatorial post instead of the 2022 governorship position.

He described the publication as false and misleading, maintaining that he could not and never be part of arrangement to trade -off his ambition.

He declared that the said publication might have been orchestrated by some group who are disturbed with the daily rising of his political profile.