Kogi Radio takes delivery of four generators

The Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation has taken delivery of four 100 KVA Power Generators to address incessant power failure in the State Broadcasting stations.

This was disclosed on Saturday by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo who said the era of power failure in the state owned Broadcast stations is over.

“I am happy to say the Governor has finally resolved our major problem by ensuring the supply of four Power Generators to serve our four broadcast stations in Lokoja, Ochaja, Okene Eba and Egbe.

“With the intervention of the Governor, we can serve our people better in the area of Information dissemination”.

Fanwo said radio remains the most potent tool for informing the grassroots about happenings in Government and the society at large, insisting that it has played a big role in the huge support the Governor enjoys in the state and neighboring States, because now they get to know about Government policies and programs”.

Fanwo also commended the Director General of the Broadcasting Corporation, Management and Staff for their unimpeachable dedication to duty.