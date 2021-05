Match Day 22 results in 2020/2021 NPFL

Following are the results of Match Day 22 fixtures in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:

Katsina United 1-1 Kano Pillars

Nasarawa United 3-1 Heartland FC

Plateau United 4-1 Wikki Tourists

Rivers United 0-0 Abia Warriors

Jigawa Golden Stars 1-1 Dakkada FC

FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0 Sunshine Stars

MFM FC 1-0 Lobi Stars

Adamawa United 3-3 Warri Wolves

To be played on Monday:

Akwa United vs Rangers International

Postponed:

Enyimba International vs Kwara United

(NAN)