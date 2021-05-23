Olympics and Paralympics camps Open in Abuja ,Lagos, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa

Sunday, May 23, 2021 10:37 am


File photo. Nigerian ladies in Olympics. Photo credit: Ventures Africa

 

Towards Team Nigeria achieving podium success at the Olympics and Paralympics games in Japan, the Ministry of Youth and sports has finalized arrangements for the camping of home- based athletes.

According to the schedule for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics , 10 sports events will be camped in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Bayelsa from Monday, May 24th, 2021.

According to the Director, Federation of Elites Athletes Department, Dr Simeon Ebhojiaye: “With just days to the official commencement of the Tokyo Olympics, our countdown commences on May 24, 2021 with camps for the home-based in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Bayelsa where athletes are expected to intensify their readiness for podium success in Tokyo. We are also monitoring the performances of the foreign based athletes closely.”

Dr Ebhojiaye further added ” Abuja will play host to Athletics, Canoeing, Rowing, Weightlifting, Para Athletics and Taekwondo, Lagos will host Para Powerlifting and Para Table Tennis, Wrestling is camped in Bayelsa with Badminton in Port Harcourt”

He affirmed that Nigeria decided to participate in only 10 events where she has competitive advantage.

This exercise is a fulfillment of the Ministry’s promise to organise a 90- day Olympics camping. The first phase camping held for 14 days in March. This is the longest camping ever organised for the Olympics which is expected to lead to medals haul in Tokyo.

