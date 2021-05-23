Theft of Rivers’ funds: APC challenges Wike on Amaechi

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Wike had during the formal defection of two former Chairmen of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Dr. Davies Ikanya and Hon. Igo Aguma, as well as other chieftains of the opposition to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt on Saturday, alleged that Amaechi, sold a Dash 8 aircraft belonging to the state when he was in power at the cost of $6million, but has failed to account for the proceeds of the transaction till date. Similarly, the governor the $308 million paid by Sahara Energy to acquire the State Independent Power Projects,IPP, was allegedly diverted by Amaechi who is now the Minister of Transportation when he was the governor of Rivers. Wike also claimed Amaechi spent $39.9 million on non-existent ustice Karibi Whyte hospital in Port Harcourt. But while replying the Governor, the Rivers chapter of APC in a statement by its spokesman, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke said the allegations are now new as Wike has been peddling them without taking any action. APC therefore challenged Wike to go to court with the allegations if he is sure of his facts. “On the allegations made against the Minister of Transportation who served meritoriously as Governor between 2007 and 2015, we note that the tantrums thrown by Governor Nyesom Wike are not new. “Governor Wike has continued to recycle these baseless lies, to the extent that reasonable and rational Rivers people are tired of listening to him. “We ask Governor Wike to explain why he is finding it difficult to prosecute a man who is not covered by immunity at this time for his alleged crimes while in office as Governor? Why is Governor Wike unable to accept the findings of a panel of Inquiry that was set up by him which exonerated Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi before he was sworn in as Minister of Transportation? “People who are guilty are not tried in the court of public opinion. They are tried in open courts that are duly constituted. Wike should lead the prosecution team to court if he is sure of his facts, or halt the penchant for peddling worthless, inaccurate and cheap accusations,” APC said. The All Progressives Congress, APC, has described allegation by Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike that Rotimi Amaechi, his predecessor stole funds realised from the sale of assets belonging to the state while he was in power as baseless.

The party also expressed serious reservations over the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State to organize a political event in spite of the sorrowful mood that the nation was thrown into as a result of the sudden death of the Chief of Army Staff and 10 other gallant officers.

It described Wike’s action as ‘shameless and aimless politicking.’

The APC said that the decision to televise such an event was an act of great disrespect for the nation’s fallen heroes who were buried on Saturday.

“The APC would have overlooked the charade which took place in the Rivers capital; an event which was broadcast on television; if the Wike administration did not create the impression, through a senseless jamboree, that the Rivers people are insensitive.

“We are truly shocked that Governor Nyesom Wike, a Head of Government who is a prime beneficiary of the effort that members of the Armed Forces are making to keep him and the good people of Rivers State safe, could go ahead with a pre-planned reception intended to receive a handful of “bread and butter” politicians.

“Across the country, events planned for the weekend were shifted in order to enable Nigerians pay their last respect to our fallen heroes who died in an air crash in Kaduna.

“While the nation mourned the death of its officers, Wike and his colleagues in Rivers State took to the rostrum to show that politics is a more important reflection than appreciating the grief of heart broken Nigerians.

“We believe that the action of Governor Wike and the PDP was rather callous, udesirable and painful. The APC expresses its condolences at this time to the families of our fallen heroes who died on the line of duty. We stand with the Nigerian people, more especially with the families of the bereaved.

“We only have pity for Chief Davies Ikanya and Hon. Igo Aguma. While Aguma, an imposter, was never a Chairman of the APC, Ikanya who claims to be the only elected chairman of the party is a mere laughable character.

“Governor Wike has once described Chief Ikanya as a person who is more interested in the colour of his skin. Our discovery of his inability to lead a robust party such as the APC; our discovery of the underhand game he was playing with the PDP all through his tenure; was responsible for a mass uprising against his leadership.

“All said, we do not imagine that responding to the rubbish spewed by these men on a day that the Nigerian people were mourning their dead is worth our while. We nonetheless wish them well in their future endeavours as members of a party that is collapsing by the day.