UI yet to fix date for physical resumption — Registrar

Sunday, May 23, 2021 8:22 pm


University of Ibadan: extends registration deadline for 2020/2021 session

University of Ibadan:

By Ibukun Emiola

The University of Ibadan (UI) is yet to fix a date for physical resumption for students of the institution for the rest of the 2020/2021 academic session.

The Registrar of UI, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi, said in a statement that an ad hoc committee had been set up to propose a date and implement plans for the physical resumption of students.

“This is to inform the university community and the public, especially staff, students, parents and guardians, that management has not fixed any date for the physical resumption of academic activities for the rest of 2020/2021 academic session.

“At its meeting on Monday, 17th May, 2021, Senate discussed all matters relating to the physical resumption of academic activities for the rest of the 2020/2021 academic session, and decided to set up an Ad-hoc Committee, to propose a date and implementation plan.

The committee is expected to submit its report on Monday, 24th May, 2021, for the consideration of management

“Given the above, management hereby dissociates itself from publications which have gone viral on the social media on the matter,” the statement read.

