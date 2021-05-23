Yoruba Nation: ‘You’re on your own,’ Akeredolu tells Igboho, others

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Sunday disassocited himself from the clamour for creation of Yoruba nation out of Nigeria and those canvassing for it.

The Governor who spoke ‎in reaction to the rally held by Igboho and his Yoruba nation agitators in Akure on Saturday said he does not support ‎agitation by secessionists for creation of Yoruba Nation out of Nigeria.

Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, spoke in reaction to claim at the rally in Akure on Saturday by Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho that the Governor is aware of their agitation.

But the Governor n a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde said Igboho and other secessionist agitators were on their own.