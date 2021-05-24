Afghan forces storm Taliban hideout, rescue 8 security personnel

Afghan forces storm Taliban hideout, rescue 8 security personnel

Monday, May 24, 2021 4:09 pm


Units of Special Forces stormed a Taliban hideout in Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province and rescued eight security personnel from the armed group’s detention centre on Monday, an army statement said.

The operation was launched early Monday in Omarkhil village of Baghlan-e-Markazi district, the statement said.

It added that the security forces destroyed the militants’ hideout.

Baghlan-e-Markazi district was the scene of fierce fighting between government forces and the Taliban militants over the past three weeks.

Taliban militants were in control of parts of Baghlan province with Pul-e-Khumri as its capital 160 kilometres north of Kabul and stepped up activities since the U.S.-led forces started withdrawing from Afghanistan on May 1. (Xinhua/NAN)

