Attahiru: National Flag to fly half-mast — FG

Monday, May 24, 2021 9:29 am


The remains of one of the dead officers being brought out of ambulance

By Okon Okon
The Federal Government has directed public buildings and facilities to fly the National Flag half-mast in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers.
The fag will fly half-mast from Monday to Wednesday, according to a statement.
The statement issued in Abuja by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha said that President Muhammad Buhari gave the directive.
The statement said that the directive is to honour Attahiru and other 10 senior military officers who lost their lives in the plane crash on May 21.
Boss said that the president had similarly approved May 24 a work-free day for members of the Armed Forces.

