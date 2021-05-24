Corruption allegation: Media firm apologises to Orelope-Adefulire

An online publication, The Witness, has apologized to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SSAP-SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire over its story alleging that the presidential aide was queried over allegation of corruption.

The organization, in a statement signed by its editor said it has since discovered that that the story in which it alleged that the Presidency through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) queried and recommended the removal of Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the senior special assistant to the president on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), over corruption allegations was not true.

“We have since discovered these parts of the report to be untrue and we realise our error as our reporter was misinformed.

“We apologize for any embarrassment the error might have caused Mrs. Orelope-Adefulire, friends and family,” the editor said in the statement.