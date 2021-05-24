Fayemi endorses outcome of Southwest APC leaders’ meeting

Monday, May 24, 2021 2:46 pm


Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State:

*Says mix up in invitation responsible for his absence

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, wholeheartedly supports the stance of the All Progressives Party (APC) Southwest leaders at their meeting that took place in Lagos on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021 despite his absence at the meeting.

Dr. Fayemi’s absence at the meeting was a result of a mix up in the invitation sent out for the meeting.

For clarity, the invitation for the meeting which was said to have been sent via Whatsapp by Mr. Tunde Rahman, an aide to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, never got to Governor Fayemi.

The absence of an invitation for the Southwest APC leaders meeting prevented the Governor from attending the meeting, as he was not aware.

Governor Fayemi however sent an apology to the meeting through former Ekiti State Governor and Minister of Industries, Trade and Investments, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; as he was already scheduled to attend another engagement at the time he came to learn of the meeting.

Governor Fayemi, as a true democrat and Southwest leader who is committed to the welfare of the people, is however in total support of the decisions reached by the Southwest leaders at the meeting which include an endorsement of the positions earlier adopted by the Southern Governors’ Forum on the ban on open grazing and the need for true federalism, among others.

 

