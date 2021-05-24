IPOB: Wife cries out as police detain level 10 civil servant in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The police in Rivers has detained one Mr Godwin Naku Akeodi, a civil servant with the State Ministry of Environment over allegation that he is a member of secessionist group, the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB.

Akeodi who is from of Abua/Odual Local Government Area of the state and a grade level 10 civil servant in Rivers State Ministry of Environment is being detained by C4i unit of the Rivers State Police Command, his wife, Blessing told journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Blessing however, dismissed the allegation against her husband.

She said personnel of C4I unit of police arrested her husband in their house at Ozuoba in Obio/Akpor LGA on Tuesday 18, May, 2021 and came back two days later to conduct a search in their house, but found nothing incriminating

Mrs Akeodi also regretted that the personnel of the C4I unit have failed to show their lawyer the alleged petition written against her husband alleging that he is a member of IPOB. She added that the identity of the accuser of her husband has also not been disclosed.

She regretted that the Police unit refused to grant her husband bail lack of evidence to link him to IPOB. She said the Police unit has been tossing them around claiming to await response from the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday on the matter.

Mrs Akeodi who alleged that the allegation was a set up by her detractors of her husband, called on well meaning Nigerians, the Police Authority and the Rivers State Government to intervene in the matter.

At the time of filing this report the State Police Command has not reacted to the allegation and neither has the man been released.