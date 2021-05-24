MKO Abiola’s Epetedo Declaration: Coalition braces up for 27th anniversary

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Coalition for A Better Nigeria says preparation is in top gear to mark the 27th anniversary of Epetedo declaration by the Late Bashorun MKO Abiola on June 11.

The National Coordinator of the Coalition, Bamiji Awa, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Awa said that the Coalition for A Better Nigeria would celebrate the anniversary at the old Epetedo Hall, now Eleganza Sports Centre, Lagos Island.

According to him, discussions will centre around “2023 General Election: How to Avoid a Repeat of 1983 and 1993 Post Election Violence”.

He said that speakers billed to discuss the subject matter would include Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Dr Wale Okediran, Rtd Gen. Buba Marwa anf Sen. Biyi Durojaiye, Acting Leader, Afenifere Egbe Ilosiwaju Yoruba

He said that the Special Guest of Honour would be Sen. Bola Tinubu, National Leader, All Progressives’ Congress (APC), while the Guests of Honour would be South-West governors.

Awa said that the Father of the day would be Sen. Anthony Adefuye, Secretary, Yoruba Unity Forum, while the Mother of the day would be Princess Bisi Sangodoyin, an Ibadan-based gender activist.

“Discussants are Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Chief Jumoke Ogunkeyede (JMK), Abiodun Sowumi and Segun Mayegun, former President, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

“Keynote address is to be delivered by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

“Royal Fathers of the day are Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, Sultan of Sokoto and Ooni of Ife, respectively,” he said.

Awa, however, said that COVID-19 protocols would be strictly adhered to as majority of Nigerians would be able to watch it comfortably from their individual homes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abiola, the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, which was annulled by the then Military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, declared himself as President at Epetedo, which led to his arrest by Abacha regime.

President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 signed a bill endorsing June 12 as Nigeria’s official Democracy Day as against May 29.