Modupar refineries coming up: One now ready in Kwale, Delta State

There was a time that the Federal Government raised the issue of modular refineries for which it offered licences for interested private investors.

One of them has yielded fruit. Nigerian billionaire , Mommoh Jimah Oyarekhua, has completed his 10,000 bpsd OPAC refinery in Kwale, Delta State.

It all started in 2017 after Nigeria offered licences for new modular refineries to save Naira on imported fuel.

Mr Oyarekhua will, according ro media reports, be expanding this new plant to 60,000bpsd soon.

He is an experienced Managing Director with a demonstrated history of working in the oil and energy industry. He is a strong business development professional, skilled in Business Planning, Business Development, Start-ups, and Strategy.

In November 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a virtual ceremony, launched the Waltersmith modular refinery, in Ibigwe, Imo State, and did the groundbreaking for the second phase.

The first phase of the Waltersmith plant, according to a report by Energy Voice, has 5,000 barrels per day of capacity. The second phase increases this to 50,000 bpd. The facility is close to the Ibigwe flow station.

Buhari said progress in Nigeria’s refining sector would eliminate imports and increase local availability. The president had, as the report has it, named modular refineries as one of the four elements in the government’s refinery roadmap, launched in 2018.

“There is increased momentum in the other three focus areas under the roadmap covering the rehabilitation of existing refineries, co-location of new refineries, and construction of greenfield refineries,” he said.

”The realization of the refinery roadmap will ultimately lead us to becoming a net exporter of petroleum products not only to our neighbouring countries but to the worldwide market. This modular refinery is the largest commissioned modular refinery in the country today.”

Also, Nigeria’s 2,500-barrel per day (bpd) modular refinery located in Egbokor, Edo State is, according to another report by energycapitalpower, on track for commissioning in the last quarter of 2021. This was revealed by Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The modules for the two-megawatt power plant and control room associated with the refinery are, as the report indicated, currently being fabricated in Lagos for delivery on-site, following the completion of 80% of the construction and site preparation works.

Led by Duport Midstream Company Limited in partnership with the NCDMB, “the project is part of the Duport Energy Park – the first integrated energy park with a scalable modular refinery, generation and distribution plant – which is set to produce 30 million cubic feet of gas per day via a gas-processing facility and power plant.”

Two years ago, the Federal Government revealed that six modular refineries would soon be ready. This was, as nairametrics reported, made public by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Edobor Iyamu at a dialogue in the Niger Delta Region. He reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to ensure that the Niger Delta benefits from oil exploration in the area.

As Iyamu explained: “The Federal Government had kept its word by ensuring that the refineries were not only given licenses but also encouraged to begin production. The present Federal Government has put conducive environment for investors to open modular refineries in the country