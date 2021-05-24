Over 150 APC members defect to PDP in FCT

Monday, May 24, 2021 10:57 pm


APC, PDP

By Gami TadanyigbeMore than 150 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kuje Area Council, FCT.

The defectors handed over their APC membership cards, brooms and posters in replacement for the umbrella of the PDP.

Mr Godwin Poyi, leader of the defectors and former Kuje APC Chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they were dissatisfied by the approach of APC policies in their area.

“We decided to join the PDP to contribute to the development of Kuje Area Council and the country as a whole.

“Our stay in APC has not been encouraging. APC policies and approach have not encouraged democracy and governance in the area council,” he said.

Receiving the defector, the Chairman of PDP in Kuje Area Council, Mr Ismaila Mohammed, said more defectors were still coming to the party for the development of democracy in Kuje.

Mohammed said that PDP would clinch the chairmanship position come 2022 in Kuje Area Council for the development of the area and the country. (NAN)

