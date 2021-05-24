Rohr picks Musa, Ekong, 22 others for Cameroon duel in Vienna

By Victor Okoye

Coach Gernot Rohr has selected captain Ahmed Musa and deputy captain William Ekong among the 24 Super Eagles who will do battle with Cameroon in a titanic friendly in Vienna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five-time African champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, would take on three-time champions, the Super Eagles, in Vienna, Austria, on June 4.

Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, in Abuja, added that home boys, John Noble and Anayo Iwuala of Enyimba were also among the 24 players picked for the friendly.

“The list also has goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho, defenders Ola Aina and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Abdullahi Shehu, and forwards Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon and Simy Nwankwo.

“Turkey –based former U20 defender. Valentine Ozornwafor, Denmark –based midfielder Frank Onyeka and Lorient FC of France’s Terem Moffi are also included,” the statement said.

Nigeria, three times winner of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), had been bumped by Cameroon in the finals of the competition on three other occasions, though the Eagles triumphed over the Indomitable Lions 3-0 in a friendly in Belgium, in Oct. 2015.

They have also not lost to the Lions in regulation time since the 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Yaounde on 27th August, 1989.

THE FULL LIST:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, The Netherlands); Valentine Ozornwafor (Galatasaray FC, Turkey)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosia, Cyprus); Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, Denmark); Abraham Marcus (CD Feirense, Portugal)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars FC); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Simy Nwankwo (Crotone FC, Italy).