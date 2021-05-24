We’ll crush anybody that attempts to attack Imo people again – Uzodimma

Gov. Hope Uzodinma has said anybody that attempt to cause mayhem or attack Imo people will be crushed, warning that government cannot surrender to blackmailers, hoodlums, and perpetrators of violence.

The Governor said this while announcing that no fewer than 400 people involved in recent mayhem or attacks in the state have been arrested and charged to court in a statement in Owerri by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku.

”Over 400 of those who carried out the threats on the state in the past have been arrested.

”The good thing is that over 70 per cent of them are not Igbo. We will crush anybody that attempts to cause mayhem or attack Imo people again.

”Government cannot surrender to blackmailers, hoodlums, and perpetrators of violence,” he said.

He also advised those planning to visit the state with any form of violence to have a rethink as “government is more than ever ready and prepared to keep Imo safe and secured.”

Uzodinma called on the people to go about their businesses without fear of molestation or harassment.

”What happened in the past weeks will never repeat itself again,” he added.