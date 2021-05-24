Why I was absent at Southwest APC Leaders meeting — Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has said delay in communication and mix up were largely responsible for his inability to attend the meeting of leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday, in Lagos.

.Akeredolu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, nonetheless, described the parley as ‘commendable and timely.

“Governor Akeredolu would have loved to be present at the meeting for several reasons. Far more important, the issues distilled bordered on the Southern Governors’ Asaba Declaration. However, a slight mix-up and communication gap had caused his unintended absence even as an earlier engagement had been fixed for Ibadan weeks before the meeting.

“Nonetheless, the resolutions reached by the revered leaders at the Lagos meeting are quite commendable and timely; the issues discussed are germane, and are clear indications that men of goodwill are working together to solve the Nation’s current challenges.

“As one of the leaders of the APC in the Southwest, and more so that, he presided over the Asaba meeting of the Southern Governors, nothing could be more spirit-lifting than the outcome of the Lagos meeting on Sunday. He, therefore, endorses all the resolutions reached by the leaders who attended the meeting “, the statement said.