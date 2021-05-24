Yoruba Nation: Akitoye warns Tinubu, others

The President of Ilana Omo Oodua and agitator for Yoruba nation, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has said leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC in the Southwest will regret their decision not to support the clamour for creation of Oodua Republic.

Akitoye said this in his reaction to decisions made at last Sunday’s meeting of some APC leaders of Yoruba extraction in Lagos.

At the meeting, Yoruba leaders led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National leader of APC, had rejected the clamour for secession of the Southwest from Nigeria to form a separate Yoruba nation as being championed by Akitoye and others.

But Akitoye, in his reaction, warned the APC leaders not to stand against the interests of the Yoruba people.

“It is a pity that in rejecting the Yoruba nation state and clinging to Nigeria, they have taken a decision which they are certain to regret.

“My prayer is that when they come to regret it, they will have the courage to change it and thereby re-establish themselves in the swelling current of Yoruba thought, Yoruba desire, and Yoruba expectations,” Akitoye said.