Yoruba Nation: Akitoye warns Tinubu, others

Yoruba Nation: Akitoye warns Tinubu, others

Monday, May 24, 2021 6:56 pm


Prof. Banji Akitoye

Professor Banji Akintoye: warns Tinubu, others against opposing Yoruba nation

The President of Ilana Omo Oodua and agitator for Yoruba nation, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has said leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC in the Southwest will regret their decision not to support the clamour for creation of Oodua Republic.

Akitoye said this in his reaction to decisions made at last Sunday’s meeting of some APC leaders of Yoruba extraction in Lagos.

At the meeting,  Yoruba leaders led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National  leader of APC, had rejected the clamour for secession of the Southwest from Nigeria to form a separate Yoruba nation as being championed by Akitoye and others.

But Akitoye, in his reaction, warned the APC leaders not to stand against the interests of the Yoruba people.

“It is a pity that in rejecting the Yoruba nation state and clinging to Nigeria, they have taken a decision which they are certain to regret.

“My prayer is that when they come to regret it, they will have the courage to change it and thereby re-establish themselves in the swelling current of Yoruba thought, Yoruba desire, and Yoruba expectations,” Akitoye said.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    History as Lagos, Ogun form Joint Development Commission
    2 hours ago

    Let’s Pray!
    Amy Winehouse 2 hours ago

    Amy Winehouse: New book reveals how music industry caused her early death
    Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State 3 hours ago

    Ondo Govt speaks on alleged adoption of Oodua anthem
    3 hours ago

    Industry Minister Lauds Ecobank’s N100b Support  to MSMEs
    Afghan security forces: rescue 8 security operatives from Taliban stronghold 3 hours ago

    Afghan forces storm Taliban hideout, rescue 8 security personnel
    RMD 4 hours ago

    Veteran actor RMD takes love for stud earrings to next level
    Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State 4 hours ago

    Why I was absent at Southwest APC Leaders meeting — Akeredolu