FUTA reappoints Ogunsemi as DVC Academic

Professor Rufus Ogunsemi has been re-elected as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic of the Federal University of Technology Akure. The re- appointment which is for a term of two years effective from May 6th, 2021 has been confirmed by the University Governing Council. The confirmation is sequel to his election at the special meeting of Senate held on Thursday, 6th May 2021. He was first elected to the position in 2019.

A Professor of Quantity Surveying, Ogunsemi was born on 16th March, 1965 in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State. He obtained his Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Building and Quantity Surveying from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in 1988 and 1997 respectively. He had his PhD in Quantity Surveying from the Federal University of Technology, Akure in 2002.

Ogunsemi has served in many administrative capacities in the University. He served as Departmental Coordinator (1992-1997), (1997-2001) and Head of Department (2001-2006). He also served as: Coordinator, Postgraduate Diploma Programme (1997-2001); Chairman, Staff Housing Loans Committee (2010 to date); Dean, School of Environmental Technology for two terms (2009-2013); Chairman, Committee of Deans (2011-2012); Chairman, Appointments and Promotions Sub-Committee on recommendations for Promotion (Junior Staff) (2011-2017); and Senate Representative on Council (2013-2017).

Professor Ogunsemi has won many research grants at both national and international levels, among other awards. He is a member of many professional bodies. He is: Corporate member, Nigerian Institute of Building (MNIOB); and Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (FNIQS). He is also a member of the 6th Board of the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON); and member, Board of Directors of the Quantity Surveying Academy. He is a registered Builder and Quantity Surveyor.

The Registrar and Secretary to the Council of the University, Mr. Richard Arifalo in a letter conveying the re-appointment described it as recognition of Professor Ogunsemi’s hard work, dedication to duty and outstanding contribution to the development of FUTA.