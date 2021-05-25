Petrol tanker explodes in Lagos

Petrol tanker explodes in Lagos

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 9:02 am


Scene of a tanker explosion at Egbeda area of Lagos State on Tuesday morning.

Scene of a tanker explosion at Egbeda area of Lagos State on Tuesday morning.

A tanker conveying 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on Tuesday morning crashed and exploded at Banire/Ejigbadero Bus Stop, in Egbeda area of Lagos State.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, NEMA, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Farinloye said NEMA received an alert at 12.20a.m. that the tanker which was said to have loaded at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area had exploded, causing panic among the residents of the locality.

“He said: No life was lost or property destroyed.

“However, the tanker with no registration number, is still half filled with PMS and across the major highway.

“The Police Disaster Management Unit and Gowon Estate Police Station have apprehended the driver of the truck and his motor boy (assistant).”

Farinloye said efforts were on to decant and transload the content to another tanker before the road could be opened for traffic.

He, therefore, advised motorists to make use of alternate routes from the Banire roundabout to Egbeda roundabout.

Farinloye said NEMA and other agencies including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority were on ground to ensure safety and free flow of traffic.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Rocco Morabito: fugitive Italian drug lord with ties to the powerful ‘Ndrangheta criminal gang arrested in Brazil 7 mins ago

    Italian drug lord Rocco Morabito nabbed after years on the run in Brazil
    15 mins ago

    Open Grazing Ban Condemnation: Akeredolu’s Aide Blasts Garba Shehu
    Kadaria Ahmed 18 mins ago

    The Kaduna land lies against me, By Kadaria Ahmed
    Walt Disney 35 mins ago

    Disney plans to close 100 of international TV channels
    Mali's President Bah Ndaw: detained by military 44 mins ago

    Mali’s military detains president, prime minister, defence minister
    DSS 55 mins ago

    Recruitment scam: DSS exposes creator of fake Facebook account
    1 hour ago

    Yeni Kuti at 60: Salute to the heartbeat of Afrobeat
    2 hours ago

    Nigerian Air Force and its crashing planes