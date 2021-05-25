Police arrest 5, foil bid to attack station by hoodlums in Imo

Police arrest 5, foil bid to attack station by hoodlums in Imo

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 4:49 pm


Hoodlums arrested by Police for attempted attack on station in Imo on Tuesday.

Hoodlums arrested by Police for attempted attack on station in Imo on Tuesday.

By Victor Nwachukwu
The Police in Imo on Tuesday repelled an attack on a police station in Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.
In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Elkana in Owerri said the command arrested five hoodlums who allegedly attempted to attack the station.
Elkana said that the hoodlums attempted to stop reconstruction work on the station which was set ablaze during the EndSARS protest in year 2020.
He also said that the team led by the Commissioner of Police in the state, (CP) Abutu Yaro, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.
The police spokesperson said that the latter abandoned their operational vehicles and fled into neighboring town.
 “The hoodlums, who believed that the re-establishment of a functional police station may prevent them from carrying out their nefarious acts in Orji and environ, decided to invade the construction site.
 “A philanthropist contracted the reconstruction project and the CP,  Abutu Yaro, personally led an enforcement team to the scene.
 “Before the arrival of reinforcement team, the hoodlums melted into the neighbouring towns but abandoned their operational vehicles.
 “The whole area was cordoned and five suspects, namely Chigaemezu Sabastine, 26, Casmir Ibe, 36,  John Chinonso, 24, Chukwudi Okoro,  28 and Alozie Daberechi, 25 were arrested.
“Meanwhile, no life was lost but three vehicles were recovered,” he said.
He however, said that mop up operation was ongoing to arrest more suspects and recover their firearms.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Officers of Nigeria Police Force 43 seconds ago

    Police officer ‘accidentally’ shoot colleague in Ebonyi
    34 mins ago

    Pata Olokun: A Lesson in Godly Contentment
    Mr Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor 40 mins ago

    CBN’s MPC retains MPR at 11.5%, holds other parameters constant
    59 mins ago

    Governor Udom Emmanuel: Defection to APC? Forget it! 
    File: arrested suspect: 1 hour ago

    Man kills roommate, sells body parts for rituals
    Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi 2 hours ago

    Suicide bomber blows self up after failed attack bid in Ebonyi
    3 hours ago

    Tanker driver dead, 5 others seriously injured in Edo accident
    Some of the 52 suspects, who were members of various criminal gangs arrested by the Adamawa Police Command 3 hours ago

    Repentant kidnappers surrender arms in Adamawa