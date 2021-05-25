Recruitment scam: DSS exposes creator of fake Facebook account

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 9:31 am


By Monday Ijeh

The Department of State Services (DSS) has revealed the creation of a Facebook group, SSS/DSS Recruitment 2019/2020 by one Jesustofunmi Nifemi Alabi to deceive gullible job hunters in its name.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, who disclosed this in a disclaimer on Monday in Abuja, said that the service is not the owner of the Facebook page and does not operate other social media platforms.

Afunanya emphasized that DSS is not recruiting and does not own a Facebook account.

“This is to inform the public about the fraudulent activities of one Jesustofunmi Nifemi Alabi, who has created a Facebook group, SSS/DSS Recruitment 2019/2020 to deceive gullible job hunters.

“Alabi is the CEO/Chairman of Tunrok & Son Nigeria Limited and uses phone number 08112597703.

“The Service is not recruiting and does not own a Facebook account or operate other social media platforms,’’ he said.

Afunanya advised job seekers to make recruitment enquiries from the Service’s Headquarters, Abuja, its formations nationwide, or official website –www.dss.gov.ng. (NAN)

