Repentant kidnappers surrender arms in Adamawa

Repentant kidnappers surrender arms in Adamawa

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 2:53 pm


Some of the 52 suspects, who were members of various criminal gangs arrested by the Adamawa Police Command

Some of the 52 suspects, who were members of various criminal gangs arrested by the Adamawa Police Command

By Ibrahim Kado

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Adamawa, Mr Aliyu Alhaji, on Tuesday, said two repentant kidnappers had surrendered their arms to the police command in the state.

Addressing a news conference in Yola, Alhaji said that the repentant kidnappers surrendered two G3 refiles with breach number 58607 and 52007 with five rounds of live ammunitions.

According to him, the command is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the men being in possession of the rifles and assured residents in the state of security of lives and property.

He appealed to other kidnapers to repent before their eventual arrest.

Alhaji further said from March to May 25, the operatives of the command arrested 52 suspects, who were members of various criminal gangs in the state.

He added that the exhibits recovered include 20 prohibited fire arms, 1,000 rounds of live ammunitions, five cartridges and other items worth N3 million.

“From March to date, the command embarked on raiding of criminals’ hideout and black spots which led to the recovery of 50.70 kilograms of weeds suspected to be marijuana.

“Others are diazepam, tramadol, rubber solutions, exzole and other hard drugs all valued about N3 million”, he said.

The commissioner said that the recovered intoxicants that are not exhibits before the court would be handed over to NDLEA for necessary action.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Officers of Nigeria Police Force 6 mins ago

    Police officer ‘accidentally’ shoot colleague in Ebonyi
    39 mins ago

    Pata Olokun: A Lesson in Godly Contentment
    Mr Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor 45 mins ago

    CBN’s MPC retains MPR at 11.5%, holds other parameters constant
    1 hour ago

    Governor Udom Emmanuel: Defection to APC? Forget it! 
    Hoodlums arrested by Police for attempted attack on station in Imo on Tuesday. 1 hour ago

    Police arrest 5, foil bid to attack station by hoodlums in Imo
    File: arrested suspect: 1 hour ago

    Man kills roommate, sells body parts for rituals
    Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi 2 hours ago

    Suicide bomber blows self up after failed attack bid in Ebonyi
    3 hours ago

    Tanker driver dead, 5 others seriously injured in Edo accident