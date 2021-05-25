Repentant kidnappers surrender arms in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Adamawa, Mr Aliyu Alhaji, on Tuesday, said two repentant kidnappers had surrendered their arms to the police command in the state.

Addressing a news conference in Yola, Alhaji said that the repentant kidnappers surrendered two G3 refiles with breach number 58607 and 52007 with five rounds of live ammunitions.

According to him, the command is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the men being in possession of the rifles and assured residents in the state of security of lives and property.

He appealed to other kidnapers to repent before their eventual arrest.

Alhaji further said from March to May 25, the operatives of the command arrested 52 suspects, who were members of various criminal gangs in the state.

He added that the exhibits recovered include 20 prohibited fire arms, 1,000 rounds of live ammunitions, five cartridges and other items worth N3 million.

“From March to date, the command embarked on raiding of criminals’ hideout and black spots which led to the recovery of 50.70 kilograms of weeds suspected to be marijuana.

“Others are diazepam, tramadol, rubber solutions, exzole and other hard drugs all valued about N3 million”, he said.

The commissioner said that the recovered intoxicants that are not exhibits before the court would be handed over to NDLEA for necessary action.