Suicide bomber blows self up after failed attack bid in Ebonyi

The violence rocking the Southeastern part of Nigeria took a new turn on Tuesday with a suicide bomber blowing himself into pieces when a suicide vest he was wearing exploded on his body in Ebonyi State.

The yet to be identified suicide bomber decided to blow himself off after his attempt to gain entrance into a school was foiled in the first of such incident to be recorded in that part of the country

The incident occurred around 12 noon, in Afikpo town, Afikpo Local Government Area of the state.

“He made an attempt at entering Amaizu/ Amangballa Primary School but was turned back by the school security since he couldn’t justify his reason for visiting. He immediately started running inside a nearby bush before a big bang was heard,” a resident of the area was quoted to have said.

People around the area who initially scampered for safety as a result of the explosion later went to the scene of the incident where they discovered the remains of the suspected suicide bomber lying in a pool of his blood.

According to the eyewitnesses, the upper part of the suspected suicide bomber’s body was completely destroyed from the impact of the bomb.

Premium Times quoted the state Commissioner for Internal Security in Ebonyi State, Stanley Okoro as confirming the incident, but said he was yet to get details of what happened.

The incident follows attacks on police stations and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the past 24 hours ago in Anambra, Enugu, and Imo states. Though police is yet to confirm the number of the casualties, about five police operatives were feared killed in the Enugu attack.