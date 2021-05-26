Cholera outbreak hits Bauchi

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 8:15 am


Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed

By Richard Elesho

A cholera epidemic has broken out in Bauchi State, ravaging the capital and other communities. Thus far, about 322 cases have been recorded in the outbreak. Not less than 20 of the people have died in the last one month.

Dr Aliyu Maigoro, the Commissioner for Health made this known on Tuesday, during an interaction with journalists in Bauchi, the State capital.

The latest outbreak hit the capital, the most with 147 cases. The remaining cases are from nine other local government areas.

“As of today, we have 322 reported cases out of which we lost about 20 patients. This brings the fatality rate to almost 6.2,” Dr Maigoro disclosed.

“Based on the epidemiological pattern and the clinical diagnosis, the physicians and response team are aware of the case definition and we have been following this event closely.”

“The index case for this outbreak is a 37-year-old housewife who complained of abdominal pains, diarrhea, and vomiting at the General Hospital in Burra, on April 24.

Channels TV reports that health authorities in the state suspect that the water supply in the affected communities is responsible for the outbreak.

According to Dr Maigoro, the Health Ministry, through the Primary Health Care Development Agency, responded immediately to prevent the spread to other communities and it was discovered that there was an ongoing outbreak of similar diseases in neighbouring Sumaila and other LGAs of Kano State.

Due to the outbreak, the state has activated its rapid response team and isolation centres in all the general hospitals of the affected local government areas, while four cholera treatment units have also been activated in the Bauchi metropolis.

The four cholera treatment units activated are at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital; Specialist Hospital, Bauchi; Urban Maternity; and Primary Health Center, Kandahar.

Health officials are working with the community and religious leaders to sensitise local residents, Dr Maigoro said.

