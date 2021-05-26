Edo 2020: Obaseki wins at Appeal Court

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Benin, Edo state, on Wednesday, dismissed a case filed by the Action Democratic Party (ADP), seeking to quash the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory at the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

The case which sought Obaseki’s disqualification on grounds of alleged certificate forgery and dual party nomination, was thrown out by the Presiding Judge, Hon. Justice M.A. Owoade, for lacking in merit.

The ADP had also lost its case at the state election petition tribunal on the same ground.