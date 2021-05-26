#Edo 2020: Obaseki wins at Appeal Court

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 5:16 pm


Governor Godwin Obaseki: a faction of PDP loyal to him emerging in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
The Court of Appeal, sitting in Benin, Edo state, on Wednesday, dismissed a case filed by the Action Democratic Party (ADP), seeking to quash the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory at the September 19, 2020 governorship election.
The case which sought Obaseki’s disqualification on grounds of alleged certificate forgery and dual party nomination, was thrown out by the Presiding Judge, Hon. Justice M.A. Owoade, for lacking in merit.
The ADP had also lost its case at the state election petition tribunal on the same ground.

