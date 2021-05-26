Eko Bridge closes for emergency repairs June 4

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 11:32 pm


Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu accessing the condition of the Eko Bridge during an inspection of the failed portion of the bridge on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

By Aisha Cole
Lagos State Government has announced 10 weeks partial closure of Eko Bridge from Costain to Alaka in bound National Stadium for emergency repairs by Federal Government from June 4 to Aug. 13.
The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said in a statement that the repair was necessary to complete the rehabilitation works at the opposite side of the bridge earlier embarked upon by the Federal Government, hence the need for a notice of routes diversion.
He said that pending the commencement of the rehabilitation works, alternative routes have been made available for the awareness of motorists, to manage traffic during the period of repairs as highlighted below;
” Traffic from Apongbon to Alaka, Stadium, Inner Surulere or Ikorodu Road will be diverted to Eko Bridge to access Costain Roundabout to Iponri through Alaka and Funso Williams Avenue.
 ” Similarly, motorists from Eko bridge will have to navigate their desired destinations through Costain Roundabout to Abebe Village( by Nigerian Breweries Plc) through Eric Moore to Bode Thomas to Adeniran Ogunsanya, to access Shitta Roundabout by Stadium under bridge to Funso Williams Avenue to Dorman-Long Bridge and Fadeyi-Ikorodu Road.
“Motorists can gain access to Apongbon through CMS Outer Marina Road to connect Ebute Metta Ikorodu Road to access their destinations.
” Motorists from Apongbon can pass  through CMS to Outer Marina to Adeniji Adele, Third Mainland Bridge, Adekunle to Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu road will also be available,” Oladeinde said.
He  appealed to residents of the state, especially motorists that ply these corridors, to take note of the diversion routes.
The commissioner further urged motorists to bear the inconveniences, as the project was aimed at achieving a seamless, safe and efficient transport system that would meet the transportation needs of a larger population.
He, however, advised road users to comply with directives from the State’s Traffic Management Personnel.
“In like manners traffic directions and road signals would be made available to minimize inconveniences that may be experienced while the construction work lasts,” he said. (NAN).

