NDDC: Protesting members of IYC block offices, East-West road

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 2:11 pm


Yenagoa office of NDDC sealed and Ijaw Youth Council, flag hung at the gate.

*Shutdown NDDC offices in Bayelsa, Delta over refusal to constitute Board.

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Members Ijaw youth Council (IYC) on Wednesday this morning barricaded offices of Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC in Yenegoa, the capital of Bayelsa State and in Edjeba, Warri, Delta State  in fulfillment of their earlier threat.

They also blocked the Mbiama axis of the East-West road.

The IYC members are protesting against the refusal of  Federal Government  to constitute a substantive board for the NDDC.

The group had issued a 30 -day ultimatum for the constitution of the board which will expire midnight on Wednesday.

Protesting members of IYC

However, they have not been able to do the same in Port Harcourt, the headquarters of NDDC where there is already a serious beef up of security as at the time of writing this story.

The blockade of Mbiama axis of the East-West road has resulted in serious gridlock making impossible for motorists to pass on that route.

IYC members said they are also protest the kidnapping of their President Comrade Peter  Timothy Igbifa  by unknown armed masked men yesterday

Igbifa was allegedly abducted yesterday along Port Harcourt  international airport road.

Bonfire at the Mbiama axis of the East-West road

His whereabouts remained unknown just as the Department of Security Service, DSS ,has denied kidnapping or detaining him.

Igbifa in his last words to his  personal driver,  was” I am kidnapped but tell the people that the protest must hold, no body can infringe on the right of Niger Delta people”.

Igbifa had given all oil multinationals seven days to evacuate their employees from oil platforms in the region ahead of the protest.

It was, however, gathered that Igbifa was on his way to the Port Harcourt International Airport to attend a meeting in Abuja when a black Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) blocked his car on Tuesday.

