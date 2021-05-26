Nollywood star, Ify Onwuemene dies – her long battle with cancer

By Nehru Odeh

Nollywood actress, Ify Onwuemene, famous for her role in the sitcom, Everyday People, has died. She died on Tuesday of endometrical cancer after battling it for a long time.

Fellow actress Gloria Anozie, broke the news via her Facebook page: “With a deep sense of loss but total submission to God Almighty, we regret to announce that IFY ONWUEMENE has gone to be with the Lord,” she wrote.

Anozie also said Onwuemene had been battling endometrical cancer “for many years now,” which made her womb to be removed. But by then it was too late as she had reached stage 4 of that ailment.

Recall that last year Anozie posted a video on the internet soliciting for financial support. In that video she stated that the actress started treating the ailment since February 2019.

According to her over N6M had been spent but the ailment resurfaced last year.

“In 2019, even after eight sessions of chemotherapy, the doctors told her she had reached stage 4. However, we are not sure if she was given the wrong diagnosis or being treated with the wrong chemo, because she still felt pains on her upper abdomen and her tummy bloated.

“Ify spent more than N10m, being helped with donations by her fellow actors and other Nigerians. A GoFundme account was opened for her, but it did not yield much. She had to go for draining every two weeks at a cost of N280, 000, but only 3 litres of liquid can be removed at a time so that her heart is not affected,” Anozie wrote.